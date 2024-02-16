26 C ° ST 25.99 °

Unión Radio 91.3 en vivo

La agenda deportiva para seguir este viernes

16 Febrero de 2024 08.43

FIH Pro League de hockey masculino

11: Países Bajos-Australia (STAR +)

13: India-Irlanda  (STAR +)

19: Argentina-Alemania (ESPN 2)

 

----- Serie A

14.50: Torino-Lecce (STAR +)

16.50: Inter-Salernitana (ESPN)

 

----- Eredivisie

15.50: PSV-Heracles (STAR +)

 

----- Bundesliga

16.20: Koln-Werder Bremen (STAR +)

 

----- Liga de España

16.50: Villarreal-Getafe (ESPN 4)

 

----- Ligue de 1 de Francia

16.50: Lyon-Niza (STAR +)

 

----- Primera Nacional

17: Chacarita-San Miguel (DirecTV)        

 

----- Super Rugby Americas

20: Dogos XV-American Raptors (ESPN 4)

 

----- NBA: All Star Game

21: Celebrity Game (STAR +)

23: Rising Stars  (STAR +)

 

----- FIH Pro League de hockey femenino

21.30: Argentina-Alemania (ESPN 2)

 

----- ESPN Knockout

22: O'Shaquie Foster-Abraham Nova (ESPN 4)

MÁS LEIDAS

Seguí leyendo también