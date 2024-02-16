La agenda deportiva para seguir este viernes

FIH Pro League de hockey masculino
11: Países Bajos-Australia (STAR +)
13: India-Irlanda (STAR +)
19: Argentina-Alemania (ESPN 2)
----- Serie A
14.50: Torino-Lecce (STAR +)
16.50: Inter-Salernitana (ESPN)
----- Eredivisie
15.50: PSV-Heracles (STAR +)
----- Bundesliga
16.20: Koln-Werder Bremen (STAR +)
----- Liga de España
16.50: Villarreal-Getafe (ESPN 4)
----- Ligue de 1 de Francia
16.50: Lyon-Niza (STAR +)
----- Primera Nacional
17: Chacarita-San Miguel (DirecTV)
----- Super Rugby Americas
20: Dogos XV-American Raptors (ESPN 4)
----- NBA: All Star Game
21: Celebrity Game (STAR +)
23: Rising Stars (STAR +)
----- FIH Pro League de hockey femenino
21.30: Argentina-Alemania (ESPN 2)
----- ESPN Knockout
22: O'Shaquie Foster-Abraham Nova (ESPN 4)