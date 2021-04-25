Premios Oscar 2021: nominados, hora, canal y todo lo que tenés que saber

Luego de atrasos, cambio de planes y adaptaciones varias por la pandemia, finalmente este domingo 25 de abril se realizará la 93era. ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscars. El evento tendrá lugar en dos escenarios distintos, el Dolby Theatre y la estación de autobuses de Los Ángeles Union. Pero también contará con sedes alternativas en Londres y en París para quienes no puedan viajar a Estados Unidos.
En Argentina, la ceremonia podrá verse a partir de las 21 a través del canal de cable TNT (Cablevisión Flow 306), con doblaje al español, y en TNT Series (Cablevisión Flow 306) en su idioma original.
A diferencia de otros años y a causa del coronavirus, no habrá alfombra roja. Aunque en pasadas entregas de premios virtuales se vio a los participantes con un look informal, incluso en pijama o jogging, La Academia de Hollywood se encargó de que eso no ocurra pidiendo a los invitados que usen vestimenta "formal". ¿Será que todos cumplen?
En la velada de este domingo no habrá un solo maestro de ceremonias, sino que varias celebridades aparecerán en pantalla como presentadoras. Algunas de ellas son: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Boon Joon Ho y Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Marlee Matlin, Bryan Cranston, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry o Angela Bassett.
La más nominada de la 93era. gala de los Oscar es Mank de David Fincher, con 10 candidaturas, seguida por Normadland, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago, Judas y el mesías negro, Minari, El sonido del metal y El padre, todas ellas con seis.
Por último, para que estés listo con toda la información necesaria para esta noche, repasamos el listado completo de nominados.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
DIRECCIÓN
- Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank, David Fincher
- Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
ACTRIZ
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
- Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
- News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
GUION ADAPTADO
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami...
- The White Tigers
GUION ORIGINAL
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
MÚSICA ORIGINAL
- Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
- Mank, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- Hear My Voice\' de The Trial of the Chicago 7, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- Husavik de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- Io Sì de La Vita Davanti a Se, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- Speak Now de One Night in Miami..., música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Emma
- Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
EFECTOS VISUALES
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
CORTOMETRAJE
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
CORTO ANIMADO
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Colette', Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard
- A Concerto Is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers
- Do Not Split, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook
- Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman
- A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan
LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Collective, Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana
- Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder
- El agente topo, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez
- My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster
- Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn
LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
- Another Round, Dinamarca
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Rumania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia y Herzegovina
EDICIÓN
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
CINTA ANIMADA
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- The Father
- Ma Raineys Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
SONIDO
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal