Premios Oscar 2021: nominados, hora, canal y todo lo que tenés que saber

Luego de atrasos, cambio de planes y adaptaciones varias por la pandemia, finalmente este domingo 25 de abril se realizará la 93era. ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Oscars. El evento tendrá lugar en dos escenarios distintos, el Dolby Theatre y la estación de autobuses de Los Ángeles Union. Pero también contará con sedes alternativas en Londres y en París para quienes no puedan viajar a Estados Unidos.

En Argentina, la ceremonia podrá verse a partir de las 21 a través del canal de cable TNT (Cablevisión Flow 306), con doblaje al español, y en TNT Series (Cablevisión Flow 306) en su idioma original.

A diferencia de otros años y a causa del coronavirus, no habrá alfombra roja. Aunque en pasadas entregas de premios virtuales se vio a los participantes con un look informal, incluso en pijama o jogging, La Academia de Hollywood se encargó de que eso no ocurra pidiendo a los invitados que usen vestimenta "formal". ¿Será que todos cumplen?

En la velada de este domingo no habrá un solo maestro de ceremonias, sino que varias celebridades aparecerán en pantalla como presentadoras. Algunas de ellas son: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix, Boon Joon Ho y Renée Zellweger, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Rita Moreno, Marlee Matlin, Bryan Cranston, Don Cheadle, Halle Berry o Angela Bassett.

La más nominada de la 93era. gala de los Oscar es Mank de David Fincher, con 10 candidaturas, seguida por Normadland, El juicio de los 7 de Chicago, Judas y el mesías negro, Minari, El sonido del metal y El padre, todas ellas con seis.

Por último, para que estés listo con toda la información necesaria para esta noche, repasamos el listado completo de nominados.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

DIRECCIÓN

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank, David Fincher

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

ACTRIZ

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

GUION ADAPTADO

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami...

The White Tigers

GUION ORIGINAL

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Fight For You de Judas and the Black Messiah, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice\' de The Trial of the Chicago 7, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite

Husavik de Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson

Io Sì de La Vita Davanti a Se, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini

Speak Now de One Night in Miami..., música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Emma

Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

EFECTOS VISUALES

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

CORTOMETRAJE

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

CORTO ANIMADO

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Colette', Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers

Do Not Split, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman

A Love Song for Latasha, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan

LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Collective, Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana

Crip Camp, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder

El agente topo, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster

Time, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn

LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Another Round, Dinamarca

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Rumania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia y Herzegovina

EDICIÓN

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

CINTA ANIMADA

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

The Father

Ma Raineys Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey\'s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

SONIDO