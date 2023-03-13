  • Dólar
  • BNA $198.75 ~ $206.75
  • BLUE $367.00 ~ $371.00
  • TURISTA $326.70 ~ $339.90

30 C ° ST 30.98 °

Unión Radio 91.3 en vivo

Los Ángeles

Oscar 2023: Uno a uno los ganadores de la ceremonia de este año

La 95° edición de los galardones premió a lo mejor de la industria del cine.

13 Marzo de 2023 01.49

Los Ángeles vive una vez más los Premios Oscar, el evento más importante del año para el cine. Así, el Dolby Theatre recibió a los personajes más influyentes de la industria cinematográfica para celebrar el evento más importante del año.

 

¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023?

 

Mejor película de animación

 

  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - GANADORA
  • Marchel the shell with shoes on
  • El gato con botas: Último deseo
  • El monstruo marino
  • Red
Guillermo del Toro, ganador del premio a mejor largometraje animado por "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Guillermo del Toro, ganador del premio a mejor largometraje animado por "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Por: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

 

Mejor actor de reparto

 

  • Ke Huy Quan - Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADOR
  • Brendan Gleeson -Los espíritus de la isla
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch - Los Fabelman
  • Barry Keoghan - Los espíritus de la isla
Ke Huy Quan celebra con su oscar al mejor actor de reparto (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Ke Huy Quan celebra con su oscar al mejor actor de reparto (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)Por: REUTERS

 

Mejor actriz de reparto

 

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
  • Angela Bassett - Black Panter Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - La ballena
  • Kerry Condon - Los espíritus de la isla
  • Stephane Hsu - Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Jamie Lee Curtis ganó su primer Premio Oscar (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Jamie Lee Curtis ganó su primer Premio Oscar (Foto: REUTERS/Mike Blake)Por: REUTERS

 

Mejor documental

 

  • Navalny - GANADOR
  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters

 

Mejor cortometraje de ficción - acción real

 

  • An Irish Goodbye - GANADOR
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

 

Mejor fotografía

 

  • Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
  • Bardo
  • Elvis
  • El imperio de la luz
  • Tár
"Sin novedad en el frente" fue una de las ganadoras de la noche en los Oscar 2023 (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)
"Sin novedad en el frente" fue una de las ganadoras de la noche en los Oscar 2023 (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)Por: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

 

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

 

  • La ballena - GANADORA
  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis

 

Mejor Diseño de vestuario

 

  • Black Panter Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter - GANADORA
  • Babylon - Mary Zophres
  • Elvis - Catherine Martin
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - Shirley Kurata
  • Mrs. Harrus Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

 

Mejor película internacional

 

  • Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • Eo
  • The Quiet Girl

 

Mejor cortometraje de ficción - animación

 

  • El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo - GANADOR
  • El marinero volador
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think i believe it

 

Mejor cortometraje documental

 

  • The Elephant Whisperers - GANADOR
  • Haulout
  • How do you measure a year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gat

 

Mejor diseño de producción

 

  • Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
  • Avatar: El sentido del agua
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • Los Fabelman

 

Mejor Sonido

 

  • Top Gun: Maverick - GANADORA
  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar: El sentido del agua
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor ganan en la categoría mejor sonido por "Top Gun: Maverick" (Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor ganan en la categoría mejor sonido por "Top Gun: Maverick" (Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)Por: REUTERS

 

Mejores efectos visuales

 

  • Avatar: El sentido del agua - GANADORA
  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

 

Mejor guion original

 

  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Los Fabelman
  • Tár
  • El triángulo de la tristeza
En esta imagen proporcionada por A24, de izquierda a derecha, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Foto: Allyson Riggs/A24 Films vía AP).
En esta imagen proporcionada por A24, de izquierda a derecha, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh y Ke Huy Quan en una escena de "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" (Foto: Allyson Riggs/A24 Films vía AP).

 

Mejor guion adaptado

 

  • Ellas Hablan - GANADORA
  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick

 

Mejor banda sonora

 

  • Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
  • Babylon
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Los Fabelman

 

Mejor canción original

 

  • Applause de Tell It Like a Woman
  • Hold my hand de Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift me up de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu de RRR - GANADORA
  • This is a Life de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

 

Mejor montaje

 

  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Elvis
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

 

Mejor dirección

 

  • Martin McDonagh por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
  • Steven Spielberg por Los Fabelman
  • Todd Field por Tár
  • Ruben Ostlund por El triángulo de la tristeza

 

Mejor actor

 

  • Brendan Fraser por La ballena - GANADOR
  • Austin Butler por Elvis
  • Colin Farrell por Los espíritus de la isla
  • Paul Mescal por Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy por Living
Brendan Fraser acepta el Oscar por mejor actor por "The Whale" ("La Ballena") (Foto: AP/Chris Pizzello)
Brendan Fraser acepta el Oscar por mejor actor por "The Whale" ("La Ballena") (Foto: AP/Chris Pizzello)Por: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

 

Mejor actriz

 

  • Michelle Yeoh por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
  • Cate Blanchett por Tár
  • Ana de Armas por Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams por Los Fabelman
Michelle Yeoh se impuso como Mejor actriz por "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo". (Foto: Reuter)
Michelle Yeoh se impuso como Mejor actriz por "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo". (Foto: Reuter)

 

Mejor película

 

  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Avatar, la forma del agua
  • Los espíritus de la isla
  • Elvis
  • Los Fabelman
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • El triángulo de la tristeza
  • Ellas hablan
Jamie Lee Curtis y James Hong celebran el premio a Mejor película para "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo". (Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Jamie Lee Curtis y James Hong celebran el premio a Mejor película para "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo". (Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Barria)
Tags
Ganadores Oscars 2023 Premios

MÁS LEIDAS

Seguí leyendo también