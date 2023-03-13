Oscar 2023: Uno a uno los ganadores de la ceremonia de este año

Los Ángeles vive una vez más los Premios Oscar, el evento más importante del año para el cine. Así, el Dolby Theatre recibió a los personajes más influyentes de la industria cinematográfica para celebrar el evento más importante del año.
¿Quiénes son los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023?
Mejor película de animación
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro - GANADORA
- Marchel the shell with shoes on
- El gato con botas: Último deseo
- El monstruo marino
- Red
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ke Huy Quan - Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADOR
- Brendan Gleeson -Los espíritus de la isla
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - Los Fabelman
- Barry Keoghan - Los espíritus de la isla
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
- Angela Bassett - Black Panter Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - La ballena
- Kerry Condon - Los espíritus de la isla
- Stephane Hsu - Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Mejor documental
- Navalny - GANADOR
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
Mejor cortometraje de ficción - acción real
- An Irish Goodbye - GANADOR
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Mejor fotografía
- Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
- Bardo
- Elvis
- El imperio de la luz
- Tár
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- La ballena - GANADORA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
Mejor Diseño de vestuario
- Black Panter Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter - GANADORA
- Babylon - Mary Zophres
- Elvis - Catherine Martin
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harrus Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan
Mejor película internacional
- Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- Eo
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor cortometraje de ficción - animación
- El niño, el topo, el zorro y el caballo - GANADOR
- El marinero volador
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think i believe it
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The Elephant Whisperers - GANADOR
- Haulout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gat
Mejor diseño de producción
- Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
- Avatar: El sentido del agua
- Babylon
- Elvis
- Los Fabelman
Mejor Sonido
- Top Gun: Maverick - GANADORA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar: El sentido del agua
- The Batman
- Elvis
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: El sentido del agua - GANADORA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor guion original
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Los Fabelman
- Tár
- El triángulo de la tristeza
Mejor guion adaptado
- Ellas Hablan - GANADORA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Puñales por la espalda: El misterio de Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor banda sonora
- Sin novedad en el frente - GANADORA
- Babylon
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Los Fabelman
Mejor canción original
- Applause de Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold my hand de Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift me up de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu de RRR - GANADORA
- This is a Life de Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Mejor montaje
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor dirección
- Martin McDonagh por Los espíritus de la isla
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
- Steven Spielberg por Los Fabelman
- Todd Field por Tár
- Ruben Ostlund por El triángulo de la tristeza
Mejor actor
- Brendan Fraser por La ballena - GANADOR
- Austin Butler por Elvis
- Colin Farrell por Los espíritus de la isla
- Paul Mescal por Aftersun
- Bill Nighy por Living
Mejor actriz
- Michelle Yeoh por Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
- Cate Blanchett por Tár
- Ana de Armas por Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough por To Leslie
- Michelle Williams por Los Fabelman
Mejor película
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo - GANADORA
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Avatar, la forma del agua
- Los espíritus de la isla
- Elvis
- Los Fabelman
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- El triángulo de la tristeza
- Ellas hablan